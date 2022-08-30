Jean E. Probst

Jean E. Antes Probst, 58, of Quarryville, received her angel wings and departed this earthly life at her home on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She and her husband, Harold S. Probst, Jr. celebrated 30 years of marriage in April. Born in Media, PA she was the daughter of Dorothy M. Rodgers Antes, of Oxford, and the late Earl L. Antes.
Jean graduated from Oxford Area High School where she participated in field hockey, basketball and track. She continued her education at Slippery Rock University and earned her Master's Degree from the University of Alabama. She had been employed as a counselor for Keystone Human Services for 27 years.
She attended Wesley Church, Quarryville, PA. Jean lived her life giving her all to others. She was a fan of the Eagles, Phillies, and a very avid fan of "Roll Tide" Alabama. She enjoyed the beach, seafood, frozen yogurt, popcorn and trips to her winter home in Clearwater. She loved animals and will be missed by her German Shepherd Jax and feline companions Cassius and Anika. She was an avid runner and very health conscious.
In her spare time, Jean enjoyed word puzzles and sudoku, crime shows and naps. She was meticulous while decorating for holidays and tending her flowers. She spent many hours enjoying the yard and neighborhood from her front porch rocker. There was a special sparkle in her eyes when she spent time with her cherished grand-nieces London and Eden Dyson.
Surviving beside her husband and mother are 2 children, Philip E. Probst and Kathrine E. Probst, both of Quarryville; 3 siblings, twin sister Joan (John) Dyson of Quarryville, Mike (Sherry) Antes of Oxford, Margaret (James) Stevenson of Oxford; nieces and nephews, Kenneth and Ben Dyson, Devin Dreyer, Ashley and Kyle Antes, Matthew Stevenson, Michelle Freund, James Stevenson, Jr. and Jessica Kelleher.
Funeral services will be held at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM with Pastor R. Blake Deibler officiating. A viewing will be held at the church from 6:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Those who desire may make contributions in Jean's memory to Wesley Church 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »