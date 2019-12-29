Jean E. Miller, 91, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Naomi (Sipling) Leed. Jean was the wife of the late Raver J. Miller with whom she celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in March of 2000.
Jean attended Hossler Country School and was a graduate of Mount Joy High School class of 1945. She was a homemaker and secretary at Miller Brothers Slate Roofing. A member of Mount Joy Church of God whose members she loved; Jean served as chairman of the prayer chain for 11 years. She was a Philadelphia Phillies and Dallas Cowboys fan. Jean enjoyed cooking and family dinners.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Susan Foster of Mount Joy; a grandson, Joshua Plazzo of Mount Joy; and a brother, Harold Leed of Kansas City, MO.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Lawn and a son-in-law, Alan Foster.
A memorial service honoring Jean's life will be held at the Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Private interment at Mount Joy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Church of God Building Fund, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
