Jean E. Herr, 97, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Born in East Drumore Twp. was a daughter of the late Jacob H. and Barbara (Grimsey) Herr.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Quarryville High School and went on to work for Jerome H. Rhoads, Inc. for over 32 years. After retirement, she stayed active in the community by volunteering with Solanco Meals on Wheels and Solanco Neighborhood Ministries. She was long-time member of New Providence Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years.
Jean in survived by several nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Veryl R. Herr, J. Henry Herr, Helen M. Herr; and a sister-in-law, Linda Herr.
A Memorial Service will take place at the New Providence Mennonite Church, 121 Main St., New Providence, PA on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Traditional interment will be private in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Providence Mennonite Church at the above address.
