Jean E. Herr, 95, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Gordonville, PA she was the daughter of the late Lester and Katherine Miller Myers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Ernest "Bud" Herr who died in 1987.
She was a secretary for Armstrong during WWII. In addition, she helped her husband who owned and operated the Old Colony Inn.
She was a former member of the Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. She loved to watch politics and Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jean is survived by a son, Bruce L. husband of Lois Herr, Lancaster, PA, two sisters: Patricia Leidy and Lois "Kake" Wettig, wife of Charles, both of Lancaster, three grandchildren: Terra Cook, Daniel and Bruce Herr II and three great-grandchildren: Jesse, Jamie and Jaryn Herr. Jean also remained close to her first daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Keeports, who was at her bedside when she passed.
A Funeral Service for Jean will be held at the Historic Fred F. Groff Funeral Home, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Noe Juarez from the Highland Presbyterian Church will officiate the service. Interment in Intercourse United Methodist Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff on 3 West at Lancaster General Hospital and the caregivers at Hospice & Community Care for their compassion and exceptional care of Jean.
