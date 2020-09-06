Jean E. Grider, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Clayton G. Grider, who passed away on October 27, 1992. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Edwin, Sr. and Margaret VonStetton Greider. She was a packer/inspector for Susquehanna Glass Co. before her retirement. Jean was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by one son: David C. (Lynette R.) Grider, Columbia. One daughter: Donna J. (Dennis J.) Splain, Allentown. Four grandchildren: Chadd D. (Jennifer) Grider; Marc D. (Carolyn) Grider; Jay D. (Megan) Splain; and Jenna D. (Joshua) Schray. Nine great-grandchildren: Madison, Avery, Ella, Nora, Noah, Jonah, Micah, Caleb, and Althea. One brother: Marlin Greider, Villa Park, IL. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Edwin Greider, Jr. and R. Dale Greider.
A Private Service will be held with Burial at Silver Spring Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: a favorite charity of one's choice. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
