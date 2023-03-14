Jean E. Eberly, age 75, of Gordonville, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at her home. She was the wife of Henry R. Eberly for over 53 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Eva Bingeman Clymer. She was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Class of 1965. Jean was an active member of Highpoint Community Church in Ephrata where she loved to bake for the church's cafe. She worked as a clerk at the Bird-in-Hand Bakery and volunteered with Blessings of Hope. In her free time, Jean loved making egg rolls and crocheting.
In addition to her husband she is survived by 4 children: Darryl, husband of Karen Riebe Eberly of Manheim, Janelle, wife of Roger Nolt of Terre Hill, Daniel Eberly of Gordonville, and Janine, wife of Justin Dela Cruz of King of Prussia, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a sister: Lois, wife of Robert Good of Denver, PA. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Dale Clymer and Judy Geesey.
A celebration of life service will take place at Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, on Saturday, April 1st at 10 a.m. with Pastor Andy Lapins officiating. There will be light refreshments and a time to greet the family following the service. A private interment will take place in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean's honor to Blessings of Hope, P.O. Box 567, Ephrata, PA 17522. shiveryfuneralhome.com