Lifelong Lancaster County resident, Jean E. (Brown) Bradford (affectionately known as Mom-Mom), 87, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 18, 2020 of natural causes. The family rejoices in knowing that she is in the Kingdom of Heaven reunited with her loving husband, Kenneth W. Bradford (Pappy), of whom she was married to for 69 years.
Jean is survived by 2 sisters, a brother, a son, a daughter, 2 grandsons, and a great-granddaughter to whom she adored, Emily Jean Loraw. She was predeceased by her parents and 2 brothers.
Jean worked at M&N Garment, Schick, Skyline (Division of Acme), and lastly at Manheim Auto Auction for several years before finally retiring. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and trying new recipes, sewing, attending church, and visiting with friends and family.
She was a long-standing member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, Quarryville and also attended First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Decatur Street, Strasburg, where a memorial service will take place to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00am. Family calling will begin at 10:00am before the service and fellowship and light refreshments will be provided after the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Flower arrangements would be appreciated since Jean loved gardening and flowers. Monetary donations on Jean's behalf may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
