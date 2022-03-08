Jean E. Bortner, 84, of Middletown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 17, 1937 in Steelton and was the loving daughter of the late Donald L. Bangert and Myrtle G. (Sennett).
Jean was a member of Faith Outreach Center, Mount Joy. She enjoyed shopping, thrifting and going out to eat. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Bortner; grandson, Leonard J. Kelly; sister, Bessie Lingle; niece, Betty Lou.
Jean is survived by her sons, Donald E. Bortner (Jamel), Leonard J. Kelly (Kim), Michael L. Kelly (Lori); grandchildren, Douglas and Ryan; Ashley Shay, Kelsey, Bryn, Bryce, Zaira, Caelan; seven great-grandchildren; companion, Martin Smarsh; nieces, Clara, Georgia, Jean; nephew, Richard.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jean's name to Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 260 E. Main St. Middletown, PA with the funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com