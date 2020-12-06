Jean E. Alexander, 92, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Cleon Alexander who passed away in 2011. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James and Erma Kurtz Dommel.
Jean had worked for 15 years for the Kerr Glass Company as a production worker, and was a homemaker as well.
She had enjoyed traveling with her husband, and they were avid Phillies fans. She enjoyed playing pinochle but what she enjoyed most is spending time with family and friends.
Jean is survived by her daughters: Linda of Lancaster, Carol married to Timothy Axe of Lancaster, and Kathy married to Mark Messelt of Buckeye, AZ and her daughter-in-law, Elaine Alexander; her grandchildren, Scott Fridinger and Nicole Waltman; her 6 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Paul Dommel. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Alexander and her siblings: James Dommel and Dorothy Maslowski.
Jean's family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who was involved in her care at Calvary Homes and for the kindness given to our Mom during these difficult times.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in Jean's memory to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Suite 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »