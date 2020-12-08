Jean Doris (Trumbore) (Peiffer) Epler, 89 of Lancaster, formerly of Lebanon and Mohnton, passed away at Landis Homes on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born in Shartlesville, PA on September 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Luther Franklin and Helen Matilda (Stoudt) Trumbore. Jean was the wife of the late Richard H. Epler. Mrs. Epler was employed by Sears in Lebanon and Reading for 15 years, Suburban Window and Door Co. in Reading, PA, Owner/Operator mid 80's until 1999. She was involved in Real Estate Development with her husband for over 20 years. Jean really enjoyed traveling and organized travel tour trips and bus trips through White Star in Shillington, PA from 1999 to 2005. She was a member of the Allegheny Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mohnton, PA.
Surviving are her sons: Edward L., husband of Anne Peiffer and Michael A., husband of Kelly Peiffer all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; step daughter: Carolyn Bollinger. Jean was predeceased by her daughter: Beverly Ann (Peiffer) Brown who passed away in 1980 and a sister: Betty Trumbore.
Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers and in appreciation to the staff of Landis Homes, please send memorial contributions to the Landis Homes Development Office, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543-9205. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon, is helping the family with her arrangements.