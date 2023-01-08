Jean DiPaolo Dockey, 87, of Lancaster, PA passed away on the Winter Solstice, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Born in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of the late Dayl L.T. and Ruth (Graham) Dockey. Jean was a generous and self-sacrificing mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She was very proud of and loved dearly her six children, eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and six nephews and nieces. She dedicated her life to her children and all their endeavors, her family, and community.
Jean is survived by her children and grandchildren: Denise and her children Lucian and Nicolas; Michael, and his wife Mary Lynn and their children Derek, Alexander, and Diana; Anthony and his wife Angela; Dino and his children Drew and Ashley; Beth and her husband Edward and children Stephanie and Kyle; Frank and his children Catherine and Sophia; and beloved sister Nikki Hess. She is predeceased by her twin sister Joan McClintock, sister L.N. Dockey, and brothers-in-law Ned and William.
Jean was strong and hardworking. She supported her family business in Salisbury, NC in the 1950's. She then moved to Lancaster, PA in the 1960's where she worked in the library at Franklin and Marshall College. She then worked as a phlebotomist at Lancaster General Hospital and managed the Lancaster Blood Bank in the 1970's. In the early 1980's, she moved to San Diego working as a phlebotomist at Scripps Memorial Hospital. Returning to Lancaster, she worked as a real estate professional for Berger Realty and then worked for the PA Dept. of State where she was named Employee of the Year. While working for Rep. Jere Strittmatter, PA House of Representatives, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse attending night school. After earning her degree in 1994, she continued working full-time in nursing including private duty until she retired at age 75.
Jean thanks her children for giving her a life of sobriety in which she celebrated 33 years. She was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous where she touched countless lives. She served as a board member of the National Council on Alcoholism and the Gatehouse. She served as Vice President on the board of H.E.A.R. Inc. Jean also volunteered for the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, West End Ambulance, Gatehouse, and played an active role contributing to and supporting the Lancaster Catholic High School sports community.
Jean was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. Adventurous at heart, she was an avid slalom water skier while attending University of Miami. She loved traveling throughout the U.S., as well as Ireland, Italy, Greece, Cuba, Brazil, and the Caribbean.
In celebration of Jean's life and all the life she created a memorial service will be held in the spring, her favorite season, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Her Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Berwick, PA will be with her family and dear friends. In lieu of flowers in honor of Jean's life, contributions may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com