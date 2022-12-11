Jean Degenhardt Beck, 87, passed away November 28, 2022. Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was the daughter of the late George and Matilda Degenhardt. She was the loving wife of Ronald Beck for 68 years.
Jean met her husband at Duquesne University. She lived and traveled throughout the U.S., spending 7 years in Alaska, as the wife of a career military man. She was an accomplished seamstress and cross stitcher who played Scrabble on the giant board regularly. She loved gardening, music, words, history, reading and traveling. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family. She always had a smile for you.
Jean retired from Elizabethtown College after 28 years in the Provost Office. In her free time, she volunteered at the Elizabethtown Public Library.
In addition to her husband Ronald, Jean is survived by three daughters, Deborah Kauffman (Paul Anderson), Judy Ericksen (Palle), and Dallas Eppley (Mark), three grandchildren, Cody Eppley (Caitlin), LeighAnne Keilani (Zeid) , Nate Eppley (Christina) and five great-grandchildren.
