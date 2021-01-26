Devoted mother, loving wife, and proud grandmother, Jean D. (Wilson) Bradley, 95, of Garden Spot Village in New Holland, PA, and formerly of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William E. Bradley in 2009.
Born in Ridley Park, Jean was the daughter of the late Robert G. Wilson, Jr. and Marie (MacDonald) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert G. Wilson III and Donald B. Wilson.
Jean was a graduate of Collingdale High School alongside her future husband, Bill. She attended the Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing as part of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. She worked as a Registered Nurse as well as in nursing administration at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia and later, after raising her girls, at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Kendal at Longwood.
While in King of Prussia, Jean was active volunteering with Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, and at Washington Memorial Chapel and Cabin Shop at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Since moving to New Holland, Jean continued her volunteering and caring for others in a variety of ways at Garden Spot Village, such as helping in Assisted Living and at the Village Store. She and Bill were members of Bangor Episcopal Church.
Jean is survived by her three daughters, their husbands, and her ten grandchildren: Donna and her husband, Alan Tyson, of Morristown, NJ; Linda and her husband, Steve Berg, of Pleasantville, NY; and Nancy and her husband, Joe Gilson, of Little Silver, NJ. Jean's grandchildren include Melissa, Grant, Reed, and Kit Tyson; Eric and Kathryn Berg; and Matthew, Heather, Tyler, and Justin Gilson.
Jean will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery beside her husband, Bill. Her burial service will be private at this time due to the pandemic. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held online by the family at 4pm Saturday, February 6. Details can be found at www.bradleymemorial.online.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Maple Farm, Hospice of Lancaster, and Garden Spot Village for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.