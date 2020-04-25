Jean D. Lewis, 87, formerly of Peach Bottom, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Hamilton Arms, Lancaster, PA.
She was the wife of the late Charles E. "Eddie" Lewis who died September 20, 2011 and had shared 59 years of marriage. Later at Hamilton Arms, she met and married Vernon Benner. Born in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Paul and Estella Hagan Douglas.
A homemaker, Jean was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Peach Bottom, PA.
Surviving her are 4 children: Debbie Brown of Lancaster, Doug (Ella) Lewis of TN, Dawn Trauger and her companion Phil Walters of Willow Street, Denise Hertz of Neffsville; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a great grandson Logan Dayton and a brother Ralph Douglas.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Hamilton Arms for the excellent care that was given to their mother. When we finally get to come together again with friends, family, neighbors, and even strangers, please pass on a little of her legacy of kindness and giving. She would love that.
Contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 263, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 or Compassus , 2101 Oregon Pike Unit 301, Lancaster, PA 17601
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA.
