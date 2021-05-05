Jean D. Hagelgans, age 80 of Lancaster, passed away April 28, 2021 at LGH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James E. Griffith and the late Martha J. Hoover. She was predeceased by her husband Larry E. Hagelgans in Feb. 2011.
She was a proofreader for Cadmus Printing. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marine Corps League, a Life member of Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, adored her family, and loved the outdoors.
Jean is survived by her children John Kendig, Vicki Nace (David), and Geoffrey (Susannah) Kendig, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and her sister Doris McMinn and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12 noon until the service at 1 pm at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 2024 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster PA 17603. To join the service virtually click this livestream link: https://my.gather.app/remember/jean-hagelgans
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
