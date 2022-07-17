Jean D. Bitzer, 95, of Willow Street, went home to be with her Lord with her family by her side on July 12, 2022 at the Willow View Home. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Bitzer. Jean was born in Lancaster on January 31, 1927, daughter of the late Charles Herbert and Mary Emily McKee Draper.
She was raised in Columbia and was a 1944 graduate of Columbia High School. During WWII, Jean worked at the Pentagon and later retired from Hamilton Technology after 25 years of service. She was a member of Calvary Church and worshipped for many years at New Danville Mennonite Church. Jean was active in her classmate's activities, enjoyed traveling the world visiting many countries and working with Child Evangelism. Jean attended Central Manor Camp Meeting for years and will be sorely missed this year.
Jean loved her Lord and shared her faith with everyone.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Heidi, wife of Larry Homsher of Conestoga; her son, Thomas Herr of New Providence; her granddaughters, Jennifer, wife of Bill Rightnour of Lampeter, Diana Mozzano of Elizabethtown, Amy, wife of Andrew Chura of Lampeter, Ashley Herr of Lancaster; her great grandchildren, Alyssa Shaffer, Kaylee Shaffer, Tyler Rightnour, Luke Chura, Isabel Chura and Apollo Parrett. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Lloyd S. Herr; her son, Calvin A. Herr; her infant daughter and her stepdaughter Gwen Smith. She was also preceded in death by her brother Newman Draper and her sister Lois McCune.
The family would like to thank Mike Reinhart and his staff for the wonderful care given to their mother while at Willow View.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean's Memorial Service on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 4PM from the New Danville Mennonite Church, 103 Marticville Road, Lancaster with Pastor Robert Brody officiating. Friends will be received at the church from 3 to 4PM on August 14. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jean's memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
