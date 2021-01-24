Jean Cullison, 87, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Luther Acres. She was the wife of Ronald M. Cullison to whom she was married for 67 years. She was born in West Jefferson, NC daughter of the late William and Viola Marsh Baldwin. Jean worked in the admissions office at Lancaster General Hospital before her retirement. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, reading, antiquing, and spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her children: Debra (late George) Myers; Greg (Karen) Cullison; Suzanne Stevenson and Lisa Cullison. Six grandchildren: Laura, Meggie, Cole, Rob, Joey and Michael. One great-granddaughter: Ella. One sister: Mabel Poling. She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.
A Private Service and Burial will be in Mountville Cemetery. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
