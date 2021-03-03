Jean Corbett Fisher

Jean Marcelle Corbett Fisher passed away on February 25, 2021. A resident of Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster, PA, since 1999, she was born July 8, 1922 in Irwin, PA. Jean was the only child of Alfred Corbett and Susan Eisaman Corbett.
An early interest in music led Jean to study both piano and organ, and to earn leading roles in several school musical and theatrical productions. During her high school years she studied with music professors at Seton Hill College in Greensburg, PA and she served as the organist of the First Presbyterian Church of Irwin. As a youth she was also very active in the Girl Scouts, where she rose to the highest rank and worked as a camp counselor in Latrobe, PA during her summers. Memories of her scouting days continued to be important to Jean throughout her life.
Jean graduated from Norwin High School in Irwin in 1940, having earned a scholarship to the Oberlin Conservatory in Oberlin, Ohio. There she met her future husband, Henry Day Fisher. At the end of her sophomore year, Jean left college to join the war effort. Always petite, she did not meet the minimum height requirement for the Navy WAVE program, so she took a position at Westinghouse Electric in the Naval Switchgear Division in order to serve her country as a civilian on the home front. She coordinated and expedited shipments of electric switching gear to the United States Atlantic Fleet's combat vessels.
Jean and Henry were married on March 12, 1945 while Henry was still on active duty in the Pacific Theater. They raised three children together and made homes in Appleton and Oconto Falls, WI, Springfield and West Chester, PA, and most recently in Willow Valley. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary prior to Henry's passing in September of 2014.
Jean's interests during her lifetime included music, gardening, family vacations, and volunteer work with her church and with Meals on Wheels. Philadelphia Orchestra Performances at Philadelphia's Academy of Music were always a highlight for her. Jean would have been content to spend time at home and tend her garden, but she was always supportive and actively engaged in more ambitious and exotic adventures with Henry and the family: a four-week trip around the country with all three kids in a pickup camper; trips to Japan, New Zealand, and Tahiti; innumerable weekends boating on the Chesapeake and Lake Wallenpaupack; many weeks in a cold-water-only cottage on Lake Piseco. She was an active member of Bethany Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Haverford, PA, Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester, PA and Highland Presbyterian Church Lancaster, PA.
It is difficult to think of Jean and Henry as anything but a couple. They were predeceased by their oldest child, Susan Wray Fisher Womack. They are survived by their loving sons, Stephen Clark Fisher (Christine) of Fort Myers, FL and William Henry Fisher (Shari) of Midlothian, VA. Jean will also be missed by her three grandchildren, Sarah Womack Hesse (Chris) of Lansing, NY, and Ceanna and Keaton Fisher of Midlothian, VA, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mason Hesse.
A private inurnment will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA, where Jean will rejoin her beloved husband Henry.
