Jean Celia Raymond, "Mommie," 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on July 28, 2019 at home.
Born in West Chester, she was the daughter of the late Hampton J. Barnes and Carrie Edna Raymond.
Jean is survived by daughter, Carla Jean Raymond-Hunter (Ralph Hunter) of Laurel, MD; brother, Hampton "Beatle" O. Raymond (Ella) of West Chester, PA; grandchildren: JeAnna Durnell, Jaycine Durnell and PJ Vital.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Central Presbyterian Church, 100 Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA.
Interment will be held privately.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wrightfuneralservices.com.