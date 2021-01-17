Jean Carole Safran, 76, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021. She was born in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Drozdzinski) Weiss.
Jean graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Economics and spent many years as a teacher. She enjoyed cruises, swimming, cooking, book club, volunteering for the American Heart Association, and keeping herself healthy in mind, body, and soul. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who treasured family time in the Poconos. Her four daughters will remember her for her strength, kindness, and wise advice to always live in the moment.
She was the wife and best friend of Vincent P. Safran, Jr., with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, she is survived by their daughters, Julie, Leslie, Valerie, and Katie, their spouses and children, and her loving sister and loyal friend, Janet Kukuch.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no viewing or visitation. Jean will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of Jean to Pappus House, 253 Cherry S.t, York, PA 17402 or online at: https://www.pappushouse.org. Pappus House is a community-supported home for end-of-life care. For online condolences, please visit Jean's tribute page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com