Jean Benton Dotterman, 96, of Lancaster, PA, went home to heaven on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Calvary Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Helen Benton (Shreiner).
Jean was a retired administrative assistant to the dean of Lancaster Bible College. She was a member of Calvary Church where she played piano and taught Sunday school. During her free time, Jean enjoyed volunteering at Calvary Homes, bike riding, going to the Jersey Shore, camping, reading, and traveling.
She is survived by her son, J. Kenneth Dotterman (Diane), her two daughters, Carol H. Girvin (Herbert), and Shirley K. Kresge (Dennis); her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; along with two step-grandsons and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Dotterman.
Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
