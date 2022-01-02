Jean Austin Sweet, of Homestead Village, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and formerly of York, Pennsylvania, died early Monday morning, December 27, 2021, at the age of 91.
Jean was born at the York Hospital on April 29, 1930, the daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret (Marshall) Austin. She was a 1948 graduate of the Red Lion Area High School and a 1951 graduate of the York Hospital School of Nursing. She was proud of the time she worked as a Registered Nurse in Philadelphia and, for a brief time, in Washington, D.C.
Jean was a community-minded person, serving several terms as an ordained Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of York, Pennsylvania, where she was a longtime member. She also was a Red Cross Volunteer Nurse, a former member of the Board of Planned Parenthood of York, and a member and Past-President of the Auxiliary to the York County Dental Society.
Jean married the late Richard T. Sweet of Pen Argyl, Pennsylvania on September 15, 1951, with whom she had three sons: Thomas (Lori) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Timothy (Sandra) of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania; and R. Todd (Catherine) of Stephens City, Virginia.
Jean had seven grandchildren whom she loved immensely: Molly (Joseph) Kostka of Denver, Colorado; Daniel (Kristen) Sweet of Wayne, Pennsylvania; Allison (Stephen) Kuchera of Stephens City, Virginia; Michael (Ariana) Sweet of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; Emily Sweet of Los Angeles, California; and Jennifer (Gabriel) Lawrence of Alexandria, Virginia. Another granddaughter, Katy Sweet, of Jamestown, New York, pre-deceased Jean in 2002. Jean was a great-grandmother to Averie, Stephen, and Aubrey Kuchera; Alina and Tyler Sweet; Brody and Chloe Sweet; Nora Lawrence; and Sullivan Kostka. She also is survived by nephews Ronald (Esther) Fitzkee of Acworth, Georgia and Scott (Michelle) Fitzkee of Bel Air, Maryland.
As Jean reflected on her life as death approached, she only could speak with gratitude about it all. But there was no doubt about what she enjoyed most - her family! She often was heard to say in reflective moments, “I’ve really loved being a mother and grandmother.” And, in return, there is unanimity among her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren that Jean was the best! She also treasured many friendships along the way that brought joy to her life.
A private memorial service will be held in the Spring at the convenience of Jean’s family. Memorial contributions may be made and sent to the First Presbyterian Church of York at 225 East Market Street, York, Pennsylvania, 17403.
Our family’s benediction for Jean: “Go with God. Go with God with our love.”
A living tribute »