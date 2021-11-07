Jean Arlene (Rutter) Beard, 97, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Sunday, March 30, 1924, in Royalton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rutter and Hilda (Schaeffer) Rutter Brendle. She was married to Paul E. Beard for over 61 years until his death on March 7, 2005.
In her earlier years, Jean was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Middletown. She then became a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown for over 66 years where she volunteered for the flower guild and in various other capacities. She was also a member of the Elizabethtown Chapter #407 Order of the Eastern Star. Jean moved from Middletown, PA to Elizabethtown, PA while in high school. Originally a state employee, she ultimately was employed at Olmsted Air Force Base during WWII while her husband served in the Pacific.
Jean was well known for her sewing/knitting skills. She was dearly loved by her family and enjoyed entertaining them, as well as extended family members, on holidays and birthdays.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth P. Beard, married to Heather, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Kira E. Wood, married to Seth, of Elizabethtown, Karl P. Beard, of Bainbridge; a brother, George Rutter, married to Bonnie, of Philadelphia; nieces: Beverly Shank, of Lancaster, Jessica Coviello, of Houston, TX and a nephew, James Shank, of Perry, GA, as well as Jean’s extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Cravens.
Services will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 with Reverend A.J. Domines and Reverend Gerald R. Kliner officiating. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the church on Wednesday and an Eastern Star service will begin at 11 AM. The Funeral Service will follow the Eastern Star Service and interment will be in the Middletown Cemetery following the funeral. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com