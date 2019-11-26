Jean Ann Wood, 83, passed from the loving arms of her family to the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. Jean was born in 1936 to Walter and Sophie Murasky in Dickson City, PA. She was the second oldest of a family of four (Sonia, Patty, Nita and Walter Jr.). After the death of her coal-miner father when she was 16, the family moved to Connecticut where Jean attended Stratford High School. Her mother ultimately remarried to a wonderful step-father, Joseph Piczko. After high school, Jean went to Bridgeport School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nurse license and joined the U.S. Navy Nursing Corps. Commissioned an Ensign, Jean was assigned to Bethesda Naval Hospital. Here, she met her future husband Ernest M. Wood, a young, dashing naval doctor from North East, MD. Married in 1963, Jean & Ernie had three children, David, Andrew, and Jon and the family moved where the Navy sent them: Portsmouth, San Diego, Cherry Point, and Oakland.
Leaving the Navy in 1972, Jean and Ernie settled in Lancaster, PA. Jean raised her sons and supported her husband throughout her life in Lancaster. Her three sons all married and brought three wonderful and beautiful daughters to Jean (Lisa, Gina, and Suzanne). Jean became the proud and loving "Jammie" to six grandchildren (Alex, Andrew, Brendan, Eric, Carly, and Joshua). Jean's fiery temperament and passion for living, ensured that she was never soft-spoken. She volunteered at Meals-on-Wheels, the Lancaster Medical Auxiliary, Lancaster Catholic High School, and Hospice. Jean had an affinity for geriatric care and would find time to visit her friends' parents who were in nursing homes. Her artistic talent in oil painting and needlepoint, and her gingerbread cookies will be remembered by all who knew her. Going to auctions, collecting antiques, and getting deals at TJ Maxx were her favorite hobbies. Jean's love of sports kept her busy with tennis, golf, and work-outs at Curves. A three-olive martini, an occasional cigarette, a good party, and a game of bridge were here favorite indulgences.
In 2010, Jean was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She fought it bravely with fortitude, working closely with her husband, Ernie, to hang on despite the odds. Jean and Ernie were a symbol of love and an example of unwavering commitment. Alzheimer's eventually destroyed her ability to embrace others but it did not destroy her family's ability to recognize that love transcends all things. Jean died surrounded by her family and the amazing nursing staff of Mennonite Home. We celebrate Jean's life and the freedom she now has to watch over us from heaven. The darkness is now gone and the light has returned.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 9-11AM at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or the Mennonite Home (mennonitehome.org). To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com