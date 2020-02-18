Jean Ann Witmer, beloved sister and aunt, passed into her eternal rest on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Jean, age 80, was born in Lexington, Pennsylvania to Mervin S. and Esta Roether Witmer. She grew up in Akron where her first job was for the Miller Hess Shoe Company. Most of her working life was spent at Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company. Her last job was at Weis Markets.
She loved spending time with family and friends. Because she was an avid sports fan, Jean could be seen regularly at local athletic events. Anyone who knew Jean knew she was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Jean had a generous heart and an outgoing and easygoing personality. Her friends described her as "a great friend." She was willing to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her sisters: Rochelle E. Lauver, Bonita L. Adair, wife of Larry Adair, Donna L. Witmer and Darla E. Witmer, wife of Peter Collatta, and her brother, Mervin L., husband of Catherine G. Witmer, and four nephews and a niece. Her parents and a niece preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522 would be appreciated.
A closed casket funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Donecker Chapel at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. The family will receive friends before the service from 9-10 a.m.
Place of interment will be Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Akron, PA.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
