Jean Ann Harnish, 74, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Willow Valley Communities. She was born in Rio Grande, Brasil, and was the daughter of the late, Charles L. McGarvey, Jr. and Ada F. (Ciro) Formisani McGarvey.
Jean Ann worked for Lancaster General Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster, a skilled card player in her Bridge Club, and an accomplished gardener with her Garden Club. One of her favorite flowers were peonies. Other hobbies include knitting and crocheting; her entries won yearly awards at the Lampeter Fair.
She cherished and loved family ‘With Her Heart and Soul.' Surviving are her children, Matthew R. Harnish (Angelie) of San Diego, CA and Emily L. Harnish of Harrisburg, PA; her grandchildren, Ethan and Connor Harnish; and her siblings, Mary McGarvey (Wayne), Jacqueline Stocking (Ronald), Charles McGarvey III (Trudy), Madelyn Remsburg as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her brother, Daniel (Danny) McGarvey.
A Celebration of Jean Ann's Life and Interment will be taking place in mid-June.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to Hospice & Community Care or your favorite charity.
Please visit Jean Ann's Memorial Page at: