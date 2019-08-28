Jean Ann Hanson Bourne, "Gram" or "Mom", of Columbia, PA, started a new journey on August 25, 2019, in the home of her son Michael Bourne. The family is grateful for her care while she transitioned from this life to the next.
Born on November 20, 1937 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Jean was the daughter of Mary Morrisette Hanson and Harold S. Hanson. She graduated from Custer High School in 1955 and worked as a secretary for Northwestern Mutual in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She married the late Edward Lee Bourne Jr. on February 7, 1959 in Milwaukee, and made Columbia, PA her home a few years later. After raising her children, she worked at People's and CVS Pharmacies in Columbia. But it was her 22 years of work as secretary for Holy Trinity Church in Columbia, PA that she was most dedicated to and proud of.
Jean was also a stay-at-home mom who listened intently to children's adventures, transported them to sporting events, cooked fabulous meals, and later experienced the same joys with her eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She left behind love-filled memories of family trips to her favorite places: the beach and the lake. Jean treasured her books, the Columbia Library, puzzles, card games, trips to Springer's Ice Cream, Washington Boro tomato sandwiches, dancing to Polka music, and serving Holy Trinity Parish. She was president of the Altar Rosary Society, and volunteered for the Mothers' Club, Fastnachts and 300 Club and was a former member of the Finance Committee, among others. She was an avid fan of her teams, the Phillies and Greenbay Packers, and was most likely the biggest Cheesehead in Columbia. She also delighted in attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Jean cherished many of her lifelong friends both from her youth in Wisconsin and in the place she fell in love with and made her home.
Jean is survived by her sister Delma "Christine" O'Brien and brother Peter Hanson, both of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her children Margaret married to Robert Richards, Lititz, PA; Jeanette married to Gary Fitzgerald, Mountville, PA; Michael married to Jaye Bourne, Columbia, PA; and Robert Bourne, Harrisburg, PA. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Chrystal, Angela, Amanda, Alexandra, Brittany, William, Natalie, and Rebecca, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fourth and Cherry Streets, Columbia, PA with Rev. Fr. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Final commendation and farewell will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Friday evening from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and again at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. The family requests that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., www.clydekraft.com.