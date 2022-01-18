Jean A. Hollinger, 90, of Denver, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital from COVID 19. She was born in Salunga to the late J. Henry and Adele (Smeltzer) Amand. Jean was the wife of the late Earl C. Zug, Paul Ditzler and John Hollinger.
During her working years, she worked at Wagaman Printing, Lititz, Oehme Bakery, Lititz and also drove school bus for Kauffman & Shultz in the Warwick School District. Jean grew up on a farm in Manheim Township. She enjoyed her house in the woods and going to the mountains in Tioga County.
Jean is survived by four children, Robert Zug of Lebanon, Larry Zug of Ephrata, Adele, wife of Jeffrey Myers of Akron, Mary Ann, wife of Gary Hoke of Cornwall; four grandchildren, Steve Schall, Sam Schall, Ken Heiser and Lori Chubb; two great-grandchildren; six siblings, J. Henry Amand, Jr., Lowell Amand, Janet Savoca, Kathleen Rollman, Dorothy Wida and Carole Miller.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Nevin Frank Amand and Clair Amand.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »