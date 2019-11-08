Jayson Lopez, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Samantha Vargas, father, Luis Figueroa and 6 brothers and sisters: Luis Jr., Zachary, Desiree, Ulyssa, Luis III and Samantha. He is also survived by his Nanny, Karen Campbell and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). The family will receive friends for a Visitation at The Groffs on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Please visit Jayson's Memorial Page at: