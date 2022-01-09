Jayne Denise Good, 60, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Friday December 31st, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Jayne was the daughter of the late Clair and Lorraine (Buffenmeyer) Lausch of Akron. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Brian Good; her daughter, Erin Rudy and son-in-law, John Mariakis; her son, Mason Rudy and daughter-in-law, Meagan Brandt; her sister, Terry Fravel; her niece, Janel Repass; great-nephew, RJ Repass, as well as, her talkative dog, Neeko, and three curious cats, Jojo, Willy and Eli.
She spread love and happiness to everyone she met. One passion that allowed her to continue this practice was acrylic pour painting, which she developed and nurtured into a business called Jayne’s Paintings. Jayne was also a certified medical assistant for Dermatology Physicians Inc.
The immediate family will have a private memorial service to be held at their convenience. There will be a larger celebration of life during the summer for everyone to come and celebrate their love for Jayne. Date to be determined.
In memory of her love for pets and animals, please consider donating to your local animal shelter or organization in her honor.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
