Jay William Filling, Jr.

Bill Filling, 64, of York, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 25, 1954 and was the son of the late Jay William Sr. and survived by his mother, Kathryn "Kitty" (Hauck) Filling, of Homestead Village, Lancaster.
Bill graduated from Hempfield High School in 1972 and University of Vermont in 1976.
Bill had several great passions in life. He was an avid snow skier, learning the sport as a young child. He also became a top-level ski racing official in Pennsylvania. Another passion was water skiing, spending many years perfecting the slalom course on the river. He was the former President of Lake Aldred Waterski Club.
Later in life he began agility training with his beloved dog Maisie. After winning major championships as a team, he began instructing others in the field. He also was involved with the Easter Seals. Bill originated and for more than 20 years has spearheaded the annual PK Filling adaptive water skiing clinic hosted by the Easter Seals of central Pennsylvania, benefiting thousands of children with disabilities.
He is survived by his mother, his wife of 22 years, Tara (Donahue) Filling, of York, his daughter Morgan Elizabeth Filling, of Denver, CO, and son William Tyler Filling, of Danbury, NH. He is also survived by his siblings Linda Hauck Filling and John Jay Filling, husband of Mary Beth (Aichele) both of Lancaster and a host of nieces and nephews will also dearly miss Uncle Billy. He was preceded in death by his father, who passed away in 2011 and his previous wife, Patricia Kelly Filling, who passed away in 1996.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00PM- 2:00PM with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 2PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society 101 Erford Rd. suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com