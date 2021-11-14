Jay William (Bill) Burgess, born 7/18/1955, entered into rest after a lengthy illness on November 11, 2021. He was the son of the late Franklin C. Burgess and the late Janet M. (Hess) Burgess. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim.
He is survived by his wife Sharon, his brother Jerry, his wife Linda and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a kindhearted and gentle soul. He had a calm and compassionate spirit. He was a no-nonsense person. He enjoyed life, nature, hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, reading and talking with his friends.
Bill felt that all of us have the same amount of grains of sand in the hourglass. We just move at different speeds. Bill said, someone once said “Death is the greatest kick of all. That’s why it’s saved for last.”
May your spirit shine on Bill!
A celebration of life will be held at the Copperhill Public House in Millersville, PA on November 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM.
Please no flowers. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
