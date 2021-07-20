Jay Wilbur Frey, 94, went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his daughter Cathy's home. Born in West Donegal, PA, Jay was the son of the late Elias T. and Fannie Shank (Daveler) Frey. He was married to Esther M. Bair Frey for 35 years.
After graduating from Elizabethtown High School, he went on to work on various farms, then as a carpenter for J.C. Snavely and a night watchman supervisor for Sensenig's. He was a faithful servant of God and attended numerous churches. Having read the bible 250 times, he could recite many scriptures. Jay was very active and enjoyed walking.
Jay is survived by sons, Glenn E. Frey, Edward E. Frey, daughters, Catherine A., wife of Jayson Bradley and Pauline M., wife of Dennis Wolgemuth, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and a sister, Fannie Lois Frey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara A. Edgell and siblings: Dorothy Frey, Paul Frey, Harold Frey, Mary Frey Ritchie, Martin Frey, Ralph Frey, Erma Frey Schnabel, Elias Frey, Jr., Claude Frey, Earl Frey and Nancy Frey Longenecker.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jay's Funeral Service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W. Lexington Road, Lititz on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Erb Mennonite Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jay's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
