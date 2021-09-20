Please join us in celebration of the life of an unforgettable man, Jay W. Weaver. Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest.
The service will take place on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM and will be hosted by Grace Church, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 in the Chapel. A light lunch will be provided after the celebration in the Fellowship Hall. To help with meal preparations, we ask that you let us know if you plan to join us in remembering Jay at jayweavermemorial@gmail.com by September 25, 2021.
