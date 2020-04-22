Jay W. "Uncle Jay" Weaver, 87, of Lancaster, and formerly of Lititz, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Conestoga View. Born in New Danville he was the son of the late Arthur Weaver and Laura Carrigan Weaver. Jay was the loving husband of Marilyn VanOrsdale Weaver who died in 2013. Jay was a faithful and active member of Grace Church of Lititz, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 2 year olds for 10+ years. Jay was a 1951 graduate of Manor-Millersville High School. He worked for Yellow Freight as a dock worker for 22 years. Following retirement, Jay served as a crossing guard at the intersection of Orange and Broad Streets, Lititz for 10 years. For over 15 years, he was a volunteer driver for the Warwick Community Ambulance Association, and served as President of the Association for several years. Jay also coached midget football and baseball for the Warwick Athletic Association. He was an avid Warwick Basketball and Philadelphia Phillies Fan.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin husband of Sandra Weaver, of Citrus Heights, CA, Jay Paul husband of Sara Weaver, of Lafayette, LA, a daughter, Lori A. Stahl, of Lititz, four grandchildren, Tania, Teri, Shayla, Brittany, one great-granddaughter, Payden Jaye, two brothers, James husband of Vinie Weaver, of Conestoga, Roger Weaver, of East Petersburg, and a sister, Miriam Weaver, of Sarasota, FL.
Due to public health guidelines, services for Jay will be announced at a later date. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
