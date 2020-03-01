Jay W. Smoker, 93, of Lititz and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Brethren Village. Jay was born in Columbia, PA to the late Jacob Smoker, Marie (Haug) Smoker Dosch. He was preceded in death by his step father, David Dosch.
Jay graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and Rider College, Trenton, NJ with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theater of Operations. Jay was the former owner for many years of Lancaster Yamaha, Inc.
Jay was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, the Lancaster Ski Club and a Past President of the Ski Club, Jay was member of the Lancaster Lodge #43 of Free and Accepted Masons. He loved skiing, riding his motorcycle and going to his cabin in Michaux State Forest. Jay and his buddy Don did an epic trip of a life time riding their motorcycles to all 48 states in 17 days. He loved spending time with his family and going to sporting events to watch his grandsons. Jay was an avid golfer and a member of Overlook Golf Club.
Jay is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Jean I. Smoker; his daughters, Kim C. Brown and Brooke E. Graybill, wife of Michael, both of Lancaster; his four grandchildren, Matthew Brown, husband of Jenna, Tyler Brown, husband of Kaitlin, Neil Graybill, husband of Jessica, and Cody Graybill, husband of Annie; and his four great-grandchildren, Miles, Judson, Ella, and Dylan. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jere Brown.
The Smoker family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff and nurses at Brethren Village and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Jay.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions in Jay's honor to one of the following organizations: Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603; Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543; or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 AM until the service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, please park in the Queen Street Garage on the 400 block. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM with the Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw officiating.
