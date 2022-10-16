Jay W. Chambers III, 70, of Rheems, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Penn State Health Lancaster Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jay W. II and Elizabeth (Auker) Chambers. Jay was the husband of Kathy (Zimmerman) Chambers with whom he celebrated 33 years of marriage.
Jay proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from TE Connectivity in 2016 as an Electrical Maintenance Mechanic. Jay was a member of the American Legion Post 185 in Mount Joy and the Freewheelers Inc.. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycle and most of all spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kathy are three children, Dustin Chambers, husband of Melissa of Lancaster, Lindsey Binkle', wife of Travis of Elizabethtown, and Eric Brandt, husband of Jaclyn of York Haven; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Sunnie Dee Dringenberg, wife of Larry of Newport News, VA, and Lynn Plantholt of Christiana; and a brother, Curt Chambers, husband of Alicia of Middletown.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Bonita Eckman.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
