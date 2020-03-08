Jay'vion Amell Rivera was taken into the arms of angels on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was the infant son of Tiana Davis and Angel Rivera of Lancaster.
While Jay'vion was only with us for a brief time, his beautiful smile, bright eyes and strong will to continue fighting, leaves a lasting impression on anyone that had the pleasure of meeting him. He was a sweet baby boy that regardless of the circumstances, was always happy and joyful. He will also be remembered by those that loved him, for his facial expressions. You could tell if he liked you simply by how he looked at you.
Jay'vion's loving spirit will continue through his parents, his siblings, Livyanna and Angel Jr.; grandparents, Tara & Theodore "Ted" Davis, and Sandra Vasquez; aunts and uncles, Theodore Davis, Sullynnet Rivera, Anthony Rivera, and Carlos Cartagena; maternal great-grandfathers, Theodore Davis, Jr. and Edward Klein; Paternal great-grandparents, Juan & Gladys Velazquez; and paternal great-great grandmother, Josefina Velazquez. He was preceded in passing by his maternal great-grandmothers, Sandra Turner, Carol Carvell, Betty Alleman, and Ida Watkins.
A Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Devon Forbes, will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10-11 AM.
The family requests that in Jay'vion's memory, memorial contributions be made to Friends of Angels, P.O. Box 152, Willow Street, PA 17584.
