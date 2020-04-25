Jay Trout, Sr. passed away April 22nd at the Lancaster General Hospital due to complications from the Corona Virus. Jay was born February 4, 1940, in Eden Township, Quarryville to the late Earl F. & May E. Lefever Trout.
Jay was a retired masonry contractor having owned his own business for 30 years. During Jay's younger years he was an avid horseman. Jay bred and raised championship Parlor Roller pigeons. Jay was a lifetime member of the American Parlor Roller's Association, having served as president for several years. He was also a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417.
Jay is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan M. Brown Trout, 3 children: Donna Sprout of Conestoga, Susan Summers (Carl) of Kinzers, Jay, Jr. (Bobbi Jo) of Strasburg, 2 grandchildren: Jessica & Hannah Sprout, who were the loves of his life and there wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. Also surviving are 4 siblings: Ned (Joyce) of Quarryville, Gerald (Linda) of Quarryville, Fred (Lynn) of New Providence, Fay Miller (Paul) Strasburg and many loving nieces and nephews. Jay also leaves behind his beloved black German Shepherd, Lily. Jay was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Jane Blevins and a son, Brian Jay.
A life celebration for Jay will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA.
