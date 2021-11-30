Jay Summers, 66, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Victoria M. Fahnestock Summers with whom he celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on October 30, 2021. He was born in Chambersburg, son of Joann Tice Summers, Chambersburg and the late William Summers. Jay was a materials manager at UPMC Lititz and was a member of Faith Outreach Center, and a council member with different churches, promoting the Gospel and his Lord to many. Jay was a great role model to his family and at his church and would do anything to help anyone. He was a very loving grandfather, especially to his great-grandson, Carson.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, one daughter: Christa L. Summers, Cleona. One son: Benjamin J. (Misty) Summers, Fayetteville. Seven grandchildren: Trent (Bryanna); Alexis; Cameron; McKenzie; Taylor; Corryn and Nate. One great-grandson: Carson. Three brothers: Bill (Gina) Summers, Florida; Jeff (LuAnn) Summers, Burnt Cabins, PA and Mark (Billie) Summers, Slanesville, WV. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Nate (Beverly) Linn, Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by one sister: Diane Poe.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Thomas J. Alderson, officiating. Friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Interment in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
