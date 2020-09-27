Jay Samuel Nohrenhold, 79, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Henry H. and Beatrice (Kauffman) Nohrenhold. He was the loving husband of Lois (Hartman) Nohrenhold and they celebrated 57 years of marriage on August 31, 2020. Jay retired as a journeyman molder from Lancaster Malleable Castings. He was a member of New Beginnings Church, Ephrata. Jay enjoyed watching NASCAR, working on cars, reading, and was an all-around handyman. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He was active member of the USS MASSEY DD -778 Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Stacy Mayfield of Manheim, Jay Henry Nohrenhold of Bellefonte and Deborah Hoffer, companion of Tony Kaylor of Lititz, three grandchildren: Joslyn Clay, Morgan Whittemore, Samuel Hoffer, four great-grandchildren: Elijah, Claudia, Tucker, Aria and two sisters: Helen wife of George Shuey of Annville and Ruth wife of Harold Heagy of Millersville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eva Mae Bentzel.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jay's Graveside Service at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Rt. 934, Annville on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
