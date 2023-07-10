Jay S. Hershey

Jay S. "Si" Hershey, 91, of Manheim was welcomed in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late A. Frank and Alma Hess Hershey. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy A. Longenecker Hershey who passed in 2014, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
Si owned and operated the family farms in Rapho Township for over 50 years. He was a faithful member of Calvary Church and the Friendship Sunday School class, Lancaster.
Si had a love of farming and raised steers and chickens. Si and Nancy loved to extend hospitality at their home. He was always the life of the party and knew how to have fun, hosting swimming, ice skating and roller-skating parties. He took great joy in giving snowmobile and four-wheeler rides and in his later years gator and wagon rides.
Once they sold and moved off the family farm, he began to transport Amish and created great friendships within their community. He loved kids and was known for always handing out tootsie pops, fruit snacks and balloons. And could often be spotted around town with his staple handlebar mustache riding his gator.
He was greatly loved and will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Jerry L. husband of Ann M. Rowe Hershey of Manheim, Donna L. wife of Jere Bollinger of Lititz, Dean J. husband of Debbie Koppenheffer Hershey of Millersburg and Shirley A. wife of Paul Horning of Lititz; 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, a sister, Vera Miller of Denver and sister-in-law, Ruth Hershey of Kennett Square. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Hershey and four siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Si's Funeral Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday evening from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM and again at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hess Mennonite Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Si's memory to Calvary Church Mission Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Align Life Ministries (formerly Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services) 131 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com