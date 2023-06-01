Jay Robert Habecker ("Bob") was a kind, decent, nature-loving man who cherished his family and served his country. He was a gardener at heart, and for most of his life tended the area in Lancaster County around his home and the farm where he was born on Spring Valley Road. The flowers he planted delight everyone who passes by his former home, especially in the spring when the daffodils and tulips bloom that he intended as a gift of beauty for his wife and daughter.
Bob was born on July 30, 1932 and died on May 29, 2023 at the age of 90. The eldest son of Jay Christian Habecker and Gertrude Habecker, in his youth Bob thrived on the farm and surrounding areas with his ten brothers and sisters. Bob's wife of 60 years, Mary Kathryn Habecker (nee Leakway), preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by two children Kathy Habecker Gaddes, married to Andrew, and Keith Habecker, as well as his two beloved grandchildren, Graham Christian Gaddes and Sophie Kathryn Gaddes. Bob also has two brothers, Jack Habecker (Donna) and Christ Habecker (Annette). He was preceded in death by his sisters Heller, Bernice, Jean Louise, Barbara, Pat, Marilyn, and Judy and his brother Henry.
Bob attended Hempfield High School and graduated from Michigan State University before starting his life-long career in agricultural management. Bob's work ethic was an example to many. Bob was a veteran and proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. His family have lived and farmed in our community for well over 200 years. He will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. from 10 AM-11 AM with a service beginning at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »