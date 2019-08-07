Jay R. Rhoads, 84, of Lancaster, formerly of Willow Street, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at LGH, Lancaster. He was the husband of Joyce A. (Mosemann) Gross Rhoads for forty-three years.
He had worked for over twenty years as a truck dispatcher for the former B.B. Martin Co., Lancaster. Jay also was a Materials Handling Instructor for Willow Street Vo-Tech for five years.
Born March 15, 1935, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John L. and Ethel M. (Roop) Rhoads.
Also surviving are four children; a brother, Richard J. Rhoads and leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Arrangements are private-the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be held privately in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
