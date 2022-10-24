Jay R. Chambers, Sr., age 71, of Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Kathy Russell Chambers for over 51 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John R. and Anna Keiser Chambers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, griping, and spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children: Jay, Jr., husband of Stacy Chambers of Quarryville, Kathy wife of Vern Pittman of Paradise, Bonnie wife of Roy Halderman, Jessica wife of Christopher McGuigan, both of Quarryville, Rowena Diller wife of Pat Ebright of Morgantown, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: John Jr., Robert, and James Chambers.
Funeral service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Wednesday, October 26 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Calvary Monument Cemetery, Paradise. reynoldsandshivery.com
