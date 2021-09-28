Jay R. Campbell, Sr., 63, of Manheim, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a period of declining health. Born in Penn Twp., he was the son of Edward H. Campbell of Manheim and the late Janet Knier Campbell. He was the husband of Donna K. Ebersole Campbell for 40 years on March 21.
Jay was employed for more than 15 years as a mechanic by Tri-Star Trailers in East Petersburg. He was a life member of Mastersonville Volunteer Fire Department where he was a member for 46 years. During that time, he served the department and his community in various ways including as chief engineer and as a fire policeman. He was also a social member of Penryn Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to hunting, Jay enjoyed camping, especially at the shore.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Emily R., wife of Matthew S. Lehman, of Lebanon, and Jay R. Campbell, Jr.; three grandchildren, Madelynn, Lincoln, and Hanna Lehman; and two brothers, John Campbell and Dale, husband of Patty Campbell, of Manheim.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Mastersonville VFD, 2121 Meadow View Road, Manheim, PA 17545, Penryn VFD, 1441 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545, or to Albright Life Center, 417 West Frederick Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
