Jay R. Bouder

Jay Richard Bouder, 78, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 16, 1942 in Lancaster, Jay was the son of the late Jacob and Shirley (Mathiot) Bouder. Jay married Phyllis Friedman Shulman in 1998 and went on to share many wonderful memories together.
For over 30 years, Jay owned and operated Bouder Mechanical Services, Inc., where his dedication and hard work helped create a reputable company known by many throughout the region. In his spare time, Jay enjoyed attending car shows all over the United States and was a member of the Potomac Ramblers. He was the proud owner of two AMX classic cars which he won various awards with through the years. His prized "No Deposit No Return" classic AMX gained notoriety at car shows he attended. Aside from his passion for classic AMX cars, Jay was fond of fine dining and the wonderful weather of Florida.
Above all else, Jay enjoyed spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his hardworking demeanor and gracious hand that was extended to all who knew him. He was kind and treated everyone as family. His presence will be greatly missed by all.
His memory will be cherished by his wife: Phyllis Bouder; two sons: Ryan Bouder husband of Jessica and Andy Bouder husband of Kelly; a daughter: Shari Graff wife of Kerry; a step-daughter: Michelle Soule; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by a son: Jayson Bouder.
Services for Jay are being held privately and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Jay's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603 and/or the Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »