Jay P. Ruppert, 86, of Ephrata, passed away Sat., Oct. 12, 2019. Jay was a son of the late Lewis & Hettie (Martin) Ruppert and the loving husband of 60 years to Fay D. (Lied) Ruppert until her passing in Jan. 2018.
He was a graduate of the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and worked as an electrician for over 30 years with IBEW Union. As a car enthusiast, he kept his '77 Grand Prix in its best original condition, taking it to many car shows. He was also a member of the Pontiac Oakland car club and an avid NASCAR fan. Occasionally Jay would put on his flip flops and take Fay to the beach; Cape May was their favorite. He was a faithful member of the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene.
Jay is survived by his two children, Rodney R. (Judith L.) Ruppert of Lancaster & Gail A. (Michael G.) Goodman of Ephrata; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Jay was predeceased by his sister, Betty and brother, Kenny.
A memorial service will be held Sat., Oct. 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Visitation prior to service from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr., Suite 100, Camp Hill, Pa 17011. www.goodfuneral.com