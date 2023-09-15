Jay P. Evans, 84, of Ephrata passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ephrata Manor, after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Frank C. and Grace L. (Miller) Evans.
He is survived by his daughter, a sister, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Jay was an avid local high school sports fan. He supported all local teams enthusiastically, especially his alma mater Lampeter- Strasburg.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be private in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jay's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to a charity of one's choice.