Jay P. Bowers, 66, Columbia, entered into glory, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He was the son of the late Richard James and Ruth (Doutrich) Bowers. Jay was the loving husband of Nancy (Hornig) Bowers with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage.
Jay loved being retired. A gentle and kind man, he loved nature, his family, a good meal, and a deep laugh. Jay's witty, quirky, and inventive personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy are daughter, Sarah J. Bowers, York, son, Joshua P. Bowers (Gladys Crespo), Centennial, CO, daughter, Rebecca R. Bowers, St. Petersburg, FL, grandsons, Jake and Luc Bloom, Mount Joy, brother, Gary Bowers (Luce), Willow Street, and sister, Brenda (Curt) Krushinsky, Columbia.
A private family life celebration is planned. Online condolences may be sent to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »